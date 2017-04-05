版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Education Realty Trust reaffirms 2017 forecast of core FFO to be $1.90 to $2.00 per share/unit

April 5 Education Realty Trust Inc

* Education Realty Trust Inc says management reaffirms its 2017 financial guidance, including core FFO per share/unit of $1.90 to $2.00

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2nX5BJ8) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐