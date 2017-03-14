版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Educational Development appoints Dan O'Keefe as chief financial officer

March 14 Educational Development Corp

* Educational development corp - dan e. O'keefe, has been appointed chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
