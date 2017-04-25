BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences Q1 earnings per share $1.06

April 25 Edwards Lifesciences Corp:
* Says Q1 earnings per share $1.06; Q1 adjusted earnings per
share $0.94; Q1 sales grew 27 percent to $884 million
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - narrowing its FY sales
guidance to $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion, from $3.0 billion to
$3.4 billion
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - raising estimate for 2017
adjusted earnings per share to $3.43 to $3.55, from $3.30 to
$3.45
* Edwards Lifesciences - sees Q2 sales, excluding impact of
germany stocking sales, between $810 million and $850 million;
sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82 to $0.92
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Q1 transcatheter heart valve
therapy sales of $539.2 million, up 46.6 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $776.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $3.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $824.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
