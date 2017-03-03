版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Edwards Lifesciences says UK patent court issues decision on transcatheter heart valves

March 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* UK patent court issues initial decision

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp says company is not changing its financial guidance

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - Edwards will promptly request an appeal on specific aspects of decision

* Edwards Lifesciences-patents court in uk determined one of boston scientific's patents related to seals for transcatheter heart valves valve is invalid

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - court's decision does not affect commercial availability of sapien 3 valve

* Edwards Lifesciences - boston scientific initiated litigation involves multiple patents in multiple venues, to yield court actions over extended period

* Edwards Lifesciences Corp - patents court in uk has determined a second patent of Boston Scientific is valid and infringed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐