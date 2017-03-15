BRIEF-EEII AG completed FY with a net profit amounting to CHF 14,108

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 EEII AG:
* Completed financial year with a net profit amounting to 14,108 Swiss francs ($13,982.16)
* Slightly improved end-year result for 2016, compared to a net loss for 2015 of 3.25 million francs
* FY net asset value (NAV) of 3.49 francs per share remained resilient (2015: 3.48 francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
