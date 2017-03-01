版本:
BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01

March 1 Eestor Corporation:

* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
