中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-EFG announces change to executive committee

March 24 Efg International Ag

* Says franco polloni has been appointed head of central switzerland, ticino & italy region and a member of the executive committee

* Polloni replaces Renato Santi, who will leave EFG International after the legal integration of BSI’s Swiss business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
