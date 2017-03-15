版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-EFG CFO says transaction levels quite slow at start of year

March 15 Efg International Ag

* EFG International CFO says rate of net new asset attrition at bsi slowed down considerably in march after NNA attrition of 2.3 billion Sfr in Jan and Feb

* EFG International CEO says we have a great chance now to gain clients back that left bank during BSI takeover

* EFG International CFO says in terms of level of transaction levels, has been quite slow at start of the year

* EFG International CFO says expects to receive review of BSI purchase price by seller at beginning of April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
