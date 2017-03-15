BRIEF-EFG CFO says transaction levels quite slow at start of year

Citi narrowly tops annual FX traders ranking
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
March 15 Efg International Ag
* EFG International CFO says rate of net new asset attrition at bsi slowed down considerably in march after NNA attrition of 2.3 billion Sfr in Jan and Feb
* EFG International CEO says we have a great chance now to gain clients back that left bank during BSI takeover
* EFG International CFO says in terms of level of transaction levels, has been quite slow at start of the year
* EFG International CFO says expects to receive review of BSI purchase price by seller at beginning of April Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 24 Commodity trader Glencore Plc's confirmation on Tuesday that it sought a tie up with grains trader Bunge Ltd likely signals the start of a wave of consolidation and partnering in the industry, as middlemen struggle to make profits amid a massive global food glut.
