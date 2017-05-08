版本:
BRIEF-EFI acquires CRC information systems

May 8 Electronics For Imaging Inc

* EFI acquires CRC information systems

* Electronics for Imaging Inc says financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Electronics for Imaging - While financial terms of acquisition were not disclosed, it is not expected to be material to EFI's Q2 or full year 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
