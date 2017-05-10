BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09

May 10 Egain Corp

* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Egain Corp - Total revenue for fiscal 2017 Q3 was $13.9 million, compared to $16.3 million in same quarter a year ago.

* Egain Corp - Total backlog (non-gaap) was $53.5 million at end of fiscal Q3, up 43% year over year

* Egain Corp - Total annual contract value (ACV) (non-GAAP) was $44.8 million at end of Q3, up 7% on a constant currency basis with prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: