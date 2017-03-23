版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Egalet Corp says announced issuance of new U.S. and international patents for its proprietary Guardian Technology

March 23 Egalet Corp

* Egalet Corp - announced issuance of new U.S. and international patents for Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
