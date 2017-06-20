BRIEF-Egalet receives complete response letter from US FDA for prior approval supplement for 10 mg and 15 mg dosage strengths of oxaydo

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Egalet Corp
* Egalet receives complete response letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prior approval supplement for 10 mg and 15 mg dosage strengths of Oxaydo
* Egalet - FDA has requested more information regarding effect of food on oxaydo 15 mg and intranasal abuse-deterrent properties of oxaydo 10 mg and 15 mg
* Says there is no evidence that oxaydo has reduced abuse liability compared to immediate-release oxycodone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.