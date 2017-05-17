BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management

May 17 Egalet Corp:

* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse

* Egalet says data show ARYMO ER does not exhibit alcohol dose dumping and can be taken with or without food

* Egalet says alerrt study demonstrates that ARYMO ER requires significantly more effort to manipulate than ms contin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: