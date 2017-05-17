BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Egalet Corp:
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
* Egalet says data show ARYMO ER does not exhibit alcohol dose dumping and can be taken with or without food
* Egalet says alerrt study demonstrates that ARYMO ER requires significantly more effort to manipulate than ms contin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood