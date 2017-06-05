版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 5日 星期一 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Egalet says receives U.S. patent for its proprietary guardian technology tablet architecture

June 5 Egalet Corp:

* Says received a U.S. patent for its proprietary guardian technology tablet architecture

* Says patent offers protection through June 4, 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
