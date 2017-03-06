BRIEF-Egalet, units enter into agreement with Halo Pharma

March 6 Egalet Corp:
* Egalet - on Feb 28, co and its units entered into a drug
product manufacturing services agreement with Halo
Pharmaceutical, Inc - SEC filing
* Egalet Corp - co engaged Halo to provide certain services
related to manufacture, supply of arymotm er tablets for co's
commercial use in United States
* Egalet Corp - term of agreement is five years from date of
Egalet's first firm order for product
* Egalet - is obligated to purchase all of its requirements
for product from Halo through 2019, and 75 percent of its
requirements thereafter
* Egalet Corp - agreement will automatically extend for
successive 2-year renewal terms
Source text: (bit.ly/2lPvWGr)
Further company coverage: