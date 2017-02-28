BRIEF-Egide completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
Feb 28 Egide Sa:
* Egide: completion of the acquisition of Santier in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results