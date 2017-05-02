版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL

May 2 Eguana Technologies Inc:

* EGUANA RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOLLOWING HAWAII PERMITTING APPROVAL

* EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES - RECEIVED ADDITIONAL C$2.5 MILLION PURCHASE ORDER FOR RESIDENTIAL AC BATTERY FOR HAWAIIAN CUSTOMER SELF SUPPLY PROGRAM FROM PARTNER E-GEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
