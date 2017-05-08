版本:
BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod

May 8 E.I.D-parry (India) Ltd

* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development

* Says Parry Nutraceuticals is also stepping up its new product development (NPD) efforts Source text: bit.ly/2qRFFzx Further company coverage:
