BRIEF-Eiger announces additional phase 2 clinical trial results

April 21 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eiger announces additional phase 2 clinical trial results for lonafarnib at the international liver congress 2017

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals -PEG IFN to LNF 25 mg bid + rtv suppressed hdv-rna below limit of quantitation in 80% of patients, 78% achieved alt normalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
