2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Eiger announces results of ubenimex and leukotriene b4 (LTB4) modulation in experimental lymphedema

May 17 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger announces results demonstrating benefit of ubenimex and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) modulation in experimental lymphedema Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
