BRIEF-Eiger BioPharma Q1 loss per share $1.34

May 12 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.34
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals - as of march 31, 2017, co had
cash, cash equivalents and short term marketable securities of
$49.0 million
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - research and development
expenses for q1 of 2017 were $7.4 million compared to $4.8
million for q1 of 2016
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - expenses on track; cash
runway extends through mid-2018
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - fda meeting planned in q4
for lonafarnib hdv program, sees interim data from limt hdv
study in q4 at aasld
