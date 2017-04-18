版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals appoints Lisa Porter to lead development of Exendin 9-39

April 18 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc - appointment of Lisa Porter to lead development of Exendin 9-39 for treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals - evaluating new Exendin 9-39 liquid formulation in patients in ongoing mad study and also in a phase 1 PK study scheduled for Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐