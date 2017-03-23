版本:
BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $1.53

March 23 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc- as of Dec 31, 2016, eiger had cash, cash equivalents and short term marketable securities of $59.9 million, compared to $4.8 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
