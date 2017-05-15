版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals says completes enrollment of phase 2 liberty study of ubenimex

May 15 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc says completes enrollment of phase 2 liberty study of ubenimex in pulmonary arterial hypertension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
