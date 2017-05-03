版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Eiger says filed U.S. IND for its treatment for HDV infection

May 3 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger announces U.S. IND filing of pegylated interferon lambda for hepatitis delta virus infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐