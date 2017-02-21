版本:
BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC says shares of On Deck Capital's common stock are undervalued

Feb 21 On Deck Capital Inc

* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing

* EJF Capital LLC - believes shares of on deck capital's common stock are undervalued and are attractive investment

* EJF Capital - will seek to engage in discussions with management, board of on deck capital concerning business, assets, capitalization, financial condition Source text : bit.ly/2liTy9q Further company coverage:
