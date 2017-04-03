版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Ekso Bionics announces pricing of $11.7 million financing

April 3 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

* Ekso Bionics announces pricing of $11.7 million financing

* Ekso Bionics Holdings - entered agreements with certain institutional investors providing for purchase, sale of 3.7 million shares of common stock for $3.14/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐