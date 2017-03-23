版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Holdings to expand number of directors from 7 to 8

March 23 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* Ekso Bionics Holdings- on March 21, board of directors of co voted to expand number of directors of company from seven to eight directors- sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2naI32V Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐