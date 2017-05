March 7 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* Ekso Bionics reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.6 million versus $1.9 million

* Ekso bionics holdings inc - cash on hand at December 31, 2016 was $16.8 million, compared to $19.6 million at December 31, 2015

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc - qtrly basic net loss per share applicable to common shareholders $0.29