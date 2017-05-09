版本:
BRIEF-Ekso Bionics reports Q1 revenue $1.4 million

May 9 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

* Ekso Bionics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.4 million versus $8.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
