2 天前
BRIEF-El Al announces acquisition of Israir
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 上午11点13分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-El Al announces acquisition of Israir

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines Ltd

* El Al announced the acquisition of Israir

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - After completion of transaction, Israir will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Sun D'Or

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - IDB Tourism will transfer to Sun D'Or 100% of Israir shares in return for allotment of 25% of Sun D'Or shares

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - transaction shall include injection of cash equal to Israir's equity as of closing date and, will not exceed USD 24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

