BRIEF-El Paso Electric plans to seek delay of 2017 New Mexico rate case

March 22 El Paso Electric Co :

* El paso electric plans to seek delay of 2017 new mexico rate case

* Don't expect postponement of the rate case to "significantly" impact financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
