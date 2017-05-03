版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-El Paso Electric q1 loss per share $0.10

May 3 El Paso Electric Co:

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* El paso electric co qtrly operating revenues $171.3 million versus $157.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2pw9JSN Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐