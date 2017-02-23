BRIEF-El Paso Electric Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Feb 23 El Paso Electric Co:
* El Paso Electric announces fourth quarter and annual 2016
financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Qtrly operating revenues net of $134.1 million versus
$125.73 million
* El Paso Electric Co- decided not to provide earnings
guidance at this time for 2017
* El Paso Electric Co - on february 13, 2017, company filed
a rate case in texas
* El Paso Electric Co - capital expenditures for 2017 are
expected to be approximately $215 million
* El Paso Electric Co says outcome of rate case in texas
could have a significant impact on company's results of
operations in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: