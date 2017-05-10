版本:
BRIEF-Elbit awarded $40 mln contract to provide advanced C4ISR modernization program to the Brazilian Marine Corps

May 10 Elbit Systems Ltd

* Elbit systems awarded an approximately $40 million contract to provide advanced c4isr modernization program to the Brazilian marine corps

* Contract from Brazilian marine corps will be performed over a two-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
