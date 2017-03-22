版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 17:14 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Systems Q4 non-GAAP shr $1.82

March 22 Elbit Systems Ltd

* Q4 revenue $953.7 million

* Elbit Systems reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.82

* backlog of orders for year ended December 31, 2016 totaled $6.91 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐