BRIEF-Elbit Systems reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.21/shr

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Elbit systems reports first quarter of 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Elbit Systems Ltd says company's backlog of orders for quarter ended March 31, 2017 totaled $7,067 million, as compared to $6,775 million as of March 31, 2016
Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.