BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract

May 17 Elbit Systems Ltd :

* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract

* Awarded contract from contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for U.S. Army platform

* Contract will be performed primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
