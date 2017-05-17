BRIEF-Elbit Systems says U.S. unit awarded about $166 million contract

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Elbit Systems Ltd :
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract
* Awarded contract from contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for U.S. Army platform
* Contract will be performed primarily in Fort Worth, Texas, over a five-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.