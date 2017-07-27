FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eldorado reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
2017年7月27日 / 晚上10点23分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Eldorado reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold revenues of $72.2 million on sales of 57,206 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,262 per ounce

* Eldorado Gold Corp - Qtrly ‍gold production of 63,692 ounces​

* Qtrly cash operating costs averaged $484 per ounce; compared to 2017 guidance of $485-535 per ounce.

* Eldorado Gold Corp - In 2017 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000 - 340,000 ounces of gold

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍Construction at Skouries continued, with production now targeted for 2020​

* Eldorado Gold Corp says in 2017 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000 - 340,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Olympias Phase II

* Eldorado Gold Corp - 2017 cash costs are forecasted at $500 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to be approximately $900 per ounce

* Based on current plans, expenditures for project development are being revised downwards to $225 million for 2017

* Exploration expenditure guidance for 2017 remains at $35 million

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍Sustaining capital for gold mining operations in 2017 is estimated to be approximately $70 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

