2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts announces proposed offering of $375 mln senior notes

March 13 Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* Eldorado Resorts Inc announces proposed offering of $375 million senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
