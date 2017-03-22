BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts anticipates entering into new $1.75 bln credit facility

March 22 Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado resorts-executed supplemental indenture to indenture dated july 23, 2015, as supplemented by certain first supplemental dated dec. 16, 2015

* Eldorado resorts - supplemental indenture increased ability to incur credit facility debt to permit co to utilize borrowing capacity under new credit facility

* Eldorado resorts - anticipates entering into new $1.75 billion credit facility in connection with previously announced acquisition of isle of capri casinos