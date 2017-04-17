版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts enters into new credit agreement

April 17 Eldorado Resorts Inc-

* Eldorado Resorts - entered into new credit agreement consisting of $1.45 billion term loan facility and a $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2oQ42z8) Further company coverage:
