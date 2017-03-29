BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts says on March 28, entered into amendment no. 1 to certain credit agreement, dated as of July 23, 2015 - SEC filing

March 29 Eldorado Resorts Inc
* Eldorado Resorts Inc - on March 28, entered into amendment
no. 1 to certain credit agreement, dated as of July 23, 2015 -
SEC filing
* Eldorado Resorts Inc - Eagle II, a wholly-owned subsidiary
of company, issued $375 million aggregate principal amount of 6
pct senior notes due 2025
* Eldorado Resorts Inc - interest on notes will be paid
every six months in arrears on April 1 and October 1, commencing
October 1, 2017
* Eldorado Resorts - proceeds of offering initially will be
placed in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions,
including consummation of deal
