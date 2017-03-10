版本:
2017年 3月 11日

BRIEF-Eldridge Industries says its affiliate terminated deal to sell Dick Clark Productions to Dalian Wanda

March 10 Eldridge Industries:

* One of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell dick clark productions to the dalian wanda group

* Eldridge’S affiliate terminated the agreement this week after WANDA "failed to honor" its contractual obligations

* Eldridge’S affiliate filed with Delaware Chancery Court to compel release of balance of escrowed funds
