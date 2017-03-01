版本:
BRIEF-Electro Power Systems FY revenues up at 7.1 million euros

March 1 Electro Power Systems SA:

* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros

* Installed base in 2016 connected to 26.5 MW of microgrids and 12 MW of grid-support systems deployed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
