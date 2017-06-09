版本:
BRIEF-Electromed says entered settlement with centers for medicare and medicaid services

June 9 Electromed Inc

* Electromed Inc - on June 5 co entered settlement agreement with centers for medicare and medicaid services - SEC filing

* Electromed Inc - under settlement agreement, company estimates CMS will pay approximately $1.1 million to company - SEC filing

* Electromed Inc - settlement with respect to about 700 medicare fee-for-service claims submitted by co between 2012 through 2015

* Electromed Inc - of estimated $1.1 million settlement payment, $0.9 million will be recognized as revenue during company s fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Electromed- claims submitted by co company between 2012 through 2015 amount to about $2.9 million in original claims based on medicare allowable rates Source text - bit.ly/2r44iZo Further company coverage:
