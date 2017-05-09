BRIEF-Electronic Arts Q4 shr $1.81

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
May 9 Electronic Arts Inc
* - q4 earnings per share $1.81; q4 total net revenue $1.53 billion versus $1.31 billion
* Electronic arts inc says announced a new program to repurchase up to $1.2 billion of common stock; new stock repurchase program expires on may 31, 2019
* - sees q1 net revenue of about $1.43 billion; sees q1 earnings per share of about $1.93; sees q1 net sales of about $750 million
* - sees 2018 net revenue of about $5.08 billion; sees 2018 earnings per share of about $3.57; sees 2018 net sales of about $5.10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.