BRIEF-Electrovaya announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Electrovaya Inc
* Electrovaya announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures
* Electrovaya Inc says to complete a non-brokered private placement of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures for gross proceeds of up to $25 million
* Electrovaya Inc - debentures will have a term to maturity of 36 months and bear interest at a rate of 9 pct per annum, payable semi-annually
* Electrovaya Inc - net proceeds of sale of debentures will be used for working capital to fulfill purchase orders, and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.