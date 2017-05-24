BRIEF-Electrum Special Acquisition announces contribution to trust account

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Electrum Special Acquisition Corp
* Electrum special acquisition corporation announces contribution to trust account
* Electrum special acquisition-amendment to extend date by which company has to consummate a business combination from june 10, 2017 to october 8, 2017
* Electrum-Its sponsor agreed to contribute as loan $0.025 for each public share that is not redeemed in connection with shareholder vote to approve extension
* Electrum special acquisition-contribution to increase pro rata portion of funds in trust after combination/liquidation from about $10.05per share to $10.15per share
* Electrum special acquisition corp - if extension is implemented, company's sponsor will make first contribution within seven days of june 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.