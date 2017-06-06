版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Electrum Special Acquisition Corp shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination

June 6 Electrum Special Acquisition Corp :

* Electrum Special Acquisition Corporation shareholders approve extension of date to consummate a business combination

* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp- shareholders have approved an extension of date by which it must complete a business combination to October 8, 2017

* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - Co's sponsor agreed to contribute to company as a loan $0.025 for each public share that was not redeemed​

* Electrum Special Acquisition Corp - ‍first contribution will be deposited into trust account no later than June 17, 2017 to fund calendar month through July 10, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
